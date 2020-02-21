NZ Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli's Expansive Cover Drive Proves Costly - WATCH

India, the top-ranked Test side in the world, struggled to negotiate with New Zealand seamers, losing three wickets before lunch on Day 1 of the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Skipper Virat Kohli, also the top-ranked Test batsman, failed to impress. He got out chasing a widish delivery, for two runs off seven balls as Kyle Jamieson got a dream debut on Friday.

After the early dismissals of opener Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara, India needed the skipper to play a long innings against a confident Kiwi bowling line-up. But his expansive drive proved detrimental to India's cause.

India were 108/5 after 44 overs.

In this tour, Kohli has scored gone past fifty only once, 51 in the first ODI at Hamilton.