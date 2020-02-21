NZ Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli's Expansive Cover Drive Proves Costly - WATCH

India, the top-ranked Test side in the world, struggled to negotiate with New Zealand seamers, losing three wickets before lunch on Day 1 of the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington.
Skipper Virat Kohli, also the top-ranked Test batsman, failed to impress. He got out chasing a widish delivery, for two runs off seven balls as Kyle Jamieson got a dream debut on Friday.
Watch the dismissal here:
What if that has gone for four with good COVER DRIVE?!!
"One of those typical Virat Kohli's Cover Drive to Start the Innings"
Every Virat Kohli Fan Ever!
After the early dismissals of opener Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara, India needed the skipper to play a long innings against a confident Kiwi bowling line-up. But his expansive drive proved detrimental to India's cause.
India were 108/5 after 44 overs.
In this tour, Kohli has scored gone past fifty only once, 51 in the first ODI at Hamilton.
