NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Rubbing Salt Into India's Wounds! Virat Kohli & Co Fined Again

India lost the match by four wickets, giving the New Zeland a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, then the ICC imposed 80 per cent on the visitors for slow-over rate

PTI 05 February 2020
New Zealand's Ross Taylor 50 not out during the One Day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
2020-02-05T19:36:48+0530

The India cricketers were on Wednesday fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One Day International at Hamilton. (More Cricket News)

India lost the match by four wickets, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, an ICC release said.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges.

