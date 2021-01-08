NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Of Indian Super League 2020-21

NorthEast United will hope to turn their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season back on track as they face a rejuvenated Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Friday. (More Football News)
Nus is aware that when his side take on HFC, they will have to focus not just on Santana. "We know they are good with the ball and that they score goals in many ways," Nus said.
"They score a lot from set-pieces and Aridane is always a threat. He's got a great goal-scoring record from last season as well and this year, he has scored five. He is a big guy but they have so many other players in attack. We have to be at our best to know how to manage them and create chances and put the ball in the net."
For Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez, one major concern heading into the game will be their defense. Their backline has shipped 11 goals and has not registered a clean sheet in their previous six games. Marquez expects a difficult game despite NUEFC's recent slump.
"They have a good organisation," he said. "They are not in the best moment in terms of results but they have (taken points) against big opponents. They have good players and good coach. They have young players with a lot of future. I like their style. They play with order and are fast on the wings. They are a dangerous team."
Head-to-head: This will be their third meeting in ISL, and have a 1-1 head-to-head record. NorthEast United won 1-0 in their first meeting last season; and in the return leg, Hyderabad won 5-1.
All you need to know about the NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad FC match:
Match: 51st match of ISL 2020-21 between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC
Date: January 8 (Friday), 2021.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa
TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.
Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.
Starting XIs:
NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.
Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana.
