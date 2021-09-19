Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports No Way We Could Stay In Pakistan, Says New Zealand Cricket CEO David White

No Way We Could Stay In Pakistan, Says New Zealand Cricket CEO David White

New Zealand had arrived in Pakistan for a white-ball series after 18 years and were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

No Way We Could Stay In Pakistan, Says New Zealand Cricket CEO David White
New Zealand players upon their arrival in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on Saturday. | Twitter (NZC)

Trending

No Way We Could Stay In Pakistan, Says New Zealand Cricket CEO David White
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T10:45:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 10:45 am

New Zealand doesn’t regret the decision to tour Pakistan but the cricket team couldn’t have stayed in that country after receiving a ‘specific and credible’ threat against it, said NZC chief executive David White. The 34-member New Zealand cricket squad reached Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight on Saturday night. (More Cricket News)

The members of the contingent are undergoing their 24-hour period of self-isolation and 24 of them will return to New Zealand over the next week or so. The rest will remain in the UAE and join the New Zealand T20 squad, ahead of the World Cup beginning on October 17.

“We appreciate this has been a terribly difficult time for the PCB and wish to pass on our sincere thanks to chief executive Wasim Khan and his team for their professionalism and care,” White said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called off the series in Pakistan abruptly on Friday just before the first One-Day International at the Rawalpindi stadium, citing they had received a serious security threat “What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team,” White said.

“We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers. Unfortunately, given the advice we’d received, there was no way we could stay in the country.”

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

New Zealand had arrived in Pakistan on September 11 for a white-ball series after 18 years and were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. They also held a few practice sessions at the Pindi stadium under tight security but on the day of the match, all hell broke loose when the two teams didn’t leave the team hotel before it emerged that the visitors had got a threat leading to their government advising them to abandon the tour.

“We don’t regret the decision to tour there but it all changed on Friday when the (threat) increased significantly,” White was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand. New Zealand Cricket Players Association also supported the decision.

“Obviously for the players and their families it has been an anxious time, there's no doubt about that,” NZPA chief executive Heath Mills said. “So for them to exit Pakistan late last night and arrive safely in Dubai has been great for everyone. We're very pleased for that.”

New Zealand’s decision could also have adverse effects on the chances of England and Australian teams’ tour to Pakistan later this year.

Tags

PTI Dubai Cricket New Zealand Cricket (NZC) New Zealand national cricket team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

New Zealand’s Mitchell McClenaghan Hits Back At Mohammed Hafeez, Says Not To Play Blame Game

IPL 2021: MI Or CSK? Who is Virender Sehwag’s pick to win title in UAE

La Liga: Bilbao Hold Atletico; Radamel Falcao Nets In Rayo Debut

Premier League: Arsenal, Liverpool, Watford Win As Southampton Frustrate Manchester City

Bayern Munich Maul Promoted VfL Bochum 7-0 In German Bundesliga

Ivan Toney Stars As Brentford Beat Wolves In English Premier League

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Issues Rallying Cry, Tells Pakistan To Learn From New Zealand's Pull Out: WATCH

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

New Zealand Squad Flies Out Of Pakistan On Chartered Plane

New Zealand Squad Flies Out Of Pakistan On Chartered Plane

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Reveals Quirky Way To Get Acclimatised

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Reveals Quirky Way To Get Acclimatised

National Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin Enters Quarterfinals

National Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin Enters Quarterfinals

Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan Go Down In Doubles; India Lose Tie To Finland

Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan Go Down In Doubles; India Lose Tie To Finland

Read More from Outlook

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Harish Manav / After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress legislative party (CLP) in a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday authorized party president Sonia Gandhi to name the new CM.

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Thufail PT / A discipline earned while tackling Covid-19 may have saved Kerala from a wide outbreak of Nipah. Despite thin resources, the state health machinery kicked in to put checks in place.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement