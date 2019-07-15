﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  No Security Concerns About Touring Pakistan, Have Always Enjoyed Great Hospitality: Rohan Bopanna Ahead Of Davis Cup Tie

No Security Concerns About Touring Pakistan, Have Always Enjoyed Great Hospitality: Rohan Bopanna Ahead Of Davis Cup Tie

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and Rohan Bopanna will be in the Indian team which will compete in Islamabad in September for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie

PTI 15 July 2019
No Security Concerns About Touring Pakistan, Have Always Enjoyed Great Hospitality: Rohan Bopanna Ahead Of Davis Cup Tie
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be the natural choice for the doubles rubber when India take on Pakistan in September.
AP Photo
No Security Concerns About Touring Pakistan, Have Always Enjoyed Great Hospitality: Rohan Bopanna Ahead Of Davis Cup Tie
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T21:24:48+0530

Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna on Monday said he has no security concerns about playing Davis Cup in Pakistan, where he has always enjoyed "great hospitality."

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and Bopanna will be in the Indian team which will compete in Islamabad in September for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

Bopanna and Divij Sharan, country's best two doubles players on rankings, will be the natural choice for the doubles rubber.

Also Read: Djokovic Outlasts Federer In Epic Final To Defend Wimbledon Title

"I am looking forward to the Davis Cup tie in Pakistan. I have spoken to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, he is a very good friend of mine and he said it will be fine and I have been there a few times, I always found great hospitality from Pakistan. So I have no concerns about it," Bopanna said on the sidelines of a Sports Conclave organised by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The 39-year-old from Bengaluru had finished a runner-up at the US Open with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in 2010.

On Sunday night, Serbian Novak Djokovic edged out Swiss great Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in the first Wimbledon men's singles match decided by a final-set tiebreaker for his fifth crown.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Attends Wimbledon Final With Sister Anisha

Asked if Federer's age is affecting his movement, Bopanna said, "I don't think there was any loser in yesterday's final. He was literally one point away from winning his 21st Grand slam. He is 37 and he was still covering the court, the best way possible, so I don't think he lagged because of his age."

India has never won a singles Grand Slam title and Bopanna said the country is still a long way from achieving the feat.

Also Read: Barty Stays At Number One Despite Wimbledon Upset

"We never had a singles winner in Grand Slam. We need the right kind of facilities and support from the Federation and Corporates. That makes a difference. It is an individual sport and having more tournaments in India will help Indians perform better."

"If we look at the last 15 years, we will see only four players have won Grand Slams. So it is still a long way to go for an Indian to win a singles Major," he said. 

READ MORE IN:
PTI Rohan Bopanna Davis Cup India Vs Pakistan Other Sports Tennis Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Will Form Govt in 4-5 Days, Says Yeddyurappa Ahead Of Floor Test
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters