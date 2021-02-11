Neymar Injury: Moise Kean Says 'All Is Well', But Mauricio Pochettino Unsure

Moise Kean has moved to allay fears over Neymar's fitness, insisting "all is well" with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate ahead of a crunch Champions League tie with Barcelona, though Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain. (More Football News)

Neymar started in PSG's Coupe de France clash with Caen on Wednesday, and supplied the assist for Kean's winner in a 1-0 victory.

However, the Brazil star was taken off on the hour, with the 29-year-old holding his groin area.

PSG face Neymar's former club Barca next week, in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter, which comes three days after a Ligue 1 meeting with Nice.

However, Kean – who has now scored 12 goals in all competitions this season – claimed that Neymar is fit and well despite the concerns.

"All is well, he is ready," Kean told Eurosport. "Tomorrow, in training, he will recuperate. He will be ready for the match."

Pochettino, however, took a more cautious approach.

"His left adductor muscle is affected and tomorrow they will examine him to see what type of injury he has," Pochettino told reporters.

"The reality is that we do not know the extent of the injury, tomorrow we will know more."

Neymar has often suffered untimely injuries at a similar time in previous seasons during his stint at PSG.

In 2018, Neymar sustained a broken toe in February, meaning he missed almost three months of action, with PSG losing 5-2 on aggregate to eventual Champions League winners Real Madrid in the last 16 in his absence.

An ankle injury then kept him out from January to April in 2019, with PSG going out at the hands of Manchester United, though he was fit to help the Parisians overcome Borussia Dortmund in last season's tournament, prior to the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

