A lackadaisical India lost the 4th ODI against New Zealand by eight wickets at Hamilton on Thursday.

Kiwi quick Trent Boult took a five-wicket to help the hosts restrict India to a lowly 92, then Henry Nicholls (30 off 42) and Ross Taylor (37 off 25) played controlled innings to give New Zealand a morale-boosting win.

Meanwhile, Indian fans took to Twitter to troll Team India for the shambolic show. Here are some reactions:

I'm not missing msd...

I'm not missing kohli....

But i definitely missing lord Stuart binny todayðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#NZvIND #4thODI pic.twitter.com/Ws47W5cTxJ — axay patelðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ (@akki_dhoni) January 31, 2019

No big deal. India won three full One-Day Internationals, while New Zealand has won only a Half-Day International.#NZvIND #4thODI — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 31, 2019

KOHLI is the HEART and DHONI is the BRAIN of this Indian team. Take Kohli away team has a cardiac shock. Take Dhoni away team goes brain dead. And the way the 2 most experienced ones in this Indian team batted, Rohit must be the @$$ and Dhawan must be the D!*k #NZvsIND #4thODI — kris kasya (@KrisKasya) January 31, 2019

Despite the loss, India lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be played at Wellington on Sunday.