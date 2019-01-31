A lackadaisical India lost the 4th ODI against New Zealand by eight wickets at Hamilton on Thursday.
Kiwi quick Trent Boult took a five-wicket to help the hosts restrict India to a lowly 92, then Henry Nicholls (30 off 42) and Ross Taylor (37 off 25) played controlled innings to give New Zealand a morale-boosting win.
Meanwhile, Indian fans took to Twitter to troll Team India for the shambolic show. Here are some reactions:
Wagon wheel of Indian batsmen#4thODI pic.twitter.com/eUw5435vls— AKSHAY SHARMA (@akshaygoutam7) January 31, 2019
Team India performance so far in New Zealand.#INDvNZ #4thODI pic.twitter.com/kkAT2hObvt— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 31, 2019
"Trent Boult" exposed again.#4thODI #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/BNkdHD3h8R— Rohan Thakur (@baelessPurush) January 31, 2019
#NZvIND #4thODI #Indvnz— HIMANSHU (@UnIndian_) January 31, 2019
Meanwhile When Virat opened his T.V pic.twitter.com/qgu5YPPFqz
I'm not missing msd...— axay patelðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ (@akki_dhoni) January 31, 2019
I'm not missing kohli....
But i definitely missing lord Stuart binny todayðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#NZvIND #4thODI pic.twitter.com/Ws47W5cTxJ
Indian Fans - Why Dhoni not playing today?— Dhavan kadia (@dhaone110) January 31, 2019
Team Management -ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvsNZ #NZvIND #4thODI pic.twitter.com/DgjBmwsAEl
#NZvIND #4thODI— Rahul singh (@yo2rvsingh) January 31, 2019
India's top order vs India's middle order. pic.twitter.com/GSBrASqtIY
No big deal. India won three full One-Day Internationals, while New Zealand has won only a Half-Day International.#NZvIND #4thODI— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 31, 2019
#NZvIND #IndianCricketTeam— Hunney Mittal (@hunney_mittal) January 31, 2019
Fans after watching India's performance in the #4thODI: pic.twitter.com/GILkBHRsrS
Without #Dhoni & #Virat ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#4thODI pic.twitter.com/4tSijIgb5c— FARUKH ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ImFRK08) January 31, 2019
KOHLI is the HEART and DHONI is the BRAIN of this Indian team. Take Kohli away team has a cardiac shock. Take Dhoni away team goes brain dead. And the way the 2 most experienced ones in this Indian team batted, Rohit must be the @$$ and Dhawan must be the D!*k #NZvsIND #4thODI— kris kasya (@KrisKasya) January 31, 2019
MS Dhoni to selectors.#NZvIND #4thODI pic.twitter.com/40s9i3JITU— Pranjul Sharma ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Pranjultweet) January 31, 2019
*Le MS Dhoni : They can’t blame me today ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#4thODI pic.twitter.com/SM0nP3BzYj— ANMOL (@anmolpal1999) January 31, 2019
#4thODI#NZvIND— Gourav angral (@gouravangral3) January 31, 2019
Indian Fans Right now :- pic.twitter.com/xgRklIuNrj
Despite the loss, India lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be played at Wellington on Sunday.
