Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Record Of Most ODI Sixes By An Indian Batsman

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Monday hit second consecutive fifty of the ODI series against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The Hitman hit 62 off 77 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes, thus equalling Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Indian record of most ODI sixes. They now have 215 sixes each.

In the process, the right-handed batsman also became the 10th Indian to complete 10000 runs in List A cricket. He is the fourth fastest Indian to the mark, after Virat Kohli (219 innings), Sourav Ganguly (252) and Sachin Tendulkar (257).

Meanwhile, he also posted 16th century stand with Kohli – joint-third along with the Aussie pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. Legendary Indian opening pair Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (26) leads the all-time list, followed by Lankan pair of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara (20).

Rohit was dismissed stumped off the bowling of Mitchell Santner in the 29th over. The last time he got dismissed in this fashion was in 2010 at Dambulla (by Kumar Sangakkara off Suraj Randiv).