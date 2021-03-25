New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch NZ-BAN Cricket Match

Bangladesh will be playing for pride and crucial ICC Cricket Super League points when they face New Zealand in the third and final ODI match. And it will be a perfect occasion to pull off such a win as Bangladesh celebrate their 50th Independence Day on Friday.

But on the ground, in cricket ground, there's a different reality. Despite showing improved performance with the bat in the must-win second match on Tuesday, the visitors failed to defend 271/6 as Kiwi skipper Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 110 off 108 balls.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal himself hit a patient 78 off an equal number of balls faced by his rival number. Mohammad Mithun also looked good, scoring a 57-ball 73. But their bowling failed, losing the match by five wickets in the penultimate over.

New Zealand are boosted by the availability of mercurial Ross Taylor. And the Kiwis can afford to field a playing XI. But Bangladesh should stick with the same XI.

Head-to-head: New Zealand have now won six ODI matches on the trot against Bangladesh, and lead the head-to-head record 27-10 in 37 meetings. For the record, the two teams started their rivalry in a lopsided fashion with the Kiwis winning the first 11 encounters.

New Zealand are also looking to make a series sweep for the third successive series, having won 3-0s in 2017 and 2019.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh

Date: March 26 (Friday), 2021

Time: 3:30 AM IST/ 11:00 AM Local

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

TV Channels: Not available in India.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Playing XIs in the previous match:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham c & wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway,Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam.

