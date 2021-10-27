New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Joins Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga In Century Club

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee became the first from the country and third overall to complete a century of wickets in T20 Internationals. The right-arm pacer from Whangarei, Northland, achieved this feat, in his 84th match when he dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in Sharjah on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (117 wickets in 92 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (107 wickets in 84 matches) are the other two bowlers to take 100 or more wickets in T20 Internationals. Shakib Al Hasan became the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals during this ongoing T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan needs just one wicket to complete a century of wickets in T20 Internationals. He will reach this milestone in Afghanistan’s next match against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

Most Wickets in T20 Internationals

Bowler-Matches-Innings-Overs-Runs-Wickets-Average-Eco-SR-4WI-Best

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)-92-91-340.3-2264-117-19.35-6.64-17.46-6-5/20

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)-84-83-299.5-2225-107-20.79-7.42-16.81-3-5/6

Tim Southee (New Zealand)-84-82-301-2517-100-25.17-8.36-18.06-2-5/18

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)-52-52-195.2-1209-99-12.21-6.18-11.83-6-5/3

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)-99-97-361.2-2396-98-24.44-6.63-22.12-3-4/11