Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Joins Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga In Century Club

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is just a wicket away from the 100-wicket club in T20 international and could reach the milestone against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

New Zealand's Tim Southee (L) celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam in a T20 World Cup match in Sharjah. | AP

2021-10-27T17:42:34+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 5:42 pm

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee became the first from the country and third overall to complete a century of wickets in T20 Internationals. The right-arm pacer from Whangarei, Northland, achieved this feat, in his 84th match when he dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in Sharjah on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (117 wickets in 92 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (107 wickets in 84 matches) are the other two bowlers to take 100 or more wickets in T20 Internationals. Shakib Al Hasan became the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals during this ongoing T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan needs just one wicket to complete a century of wickets in T20 Internationals. He will reach this milestone in Afghanistan’s next match against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

Most Wickets in  T20 Internationals 

Bowler-Matches-Innings-Overs-Runs-Wickets-Average-Eco-SR-4WI-Best

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)-92-91-340.3-2264-117-19.35-6.64-17.46-6-5/20

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)-84-83-299.5-2225-107-20.79-7.42-16.81-3-5/6

Tim Southee (New Zealand)-84-82-301-2517-100-25.17-8.36-18.06-2-5/18

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)-52-52-195.2-1209-99-12.21-6.18-11.83-6-5/3

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)-99-97-361.2-2396-98-24.44-6.63-22.12-3-4/11

Syed Pervez Qaiser Tim Southee Lasith Malinga Rashid Khan (Cricket) Shakib Al Hasan UAE Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
