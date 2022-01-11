Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video

One of the world's leading batsmen, Ross Taylor scored 7863 runs with 19 centuries. Taylor also equalled Daniel Vettori as New Zealand’s most-capped Test player with 112 appearances.

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video
Ross Taylor finished his Test career by bagging the wicket of Ebadot Hossain of Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. | Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Trending

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T22:51:52+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 10:51 pm

Ross Taylor couldn’t have asked for a fitting farewell to his Test career. Playing his 112th Test match for New Zealand and his final match in the red-ball format, Taylor picked up a wicket on the last ball of his career, as the Kiwis steamrolled Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs to level the series 1-1 in Christchurch on Tuesday. Bangladesh had won the first Test by eight wickets at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (More Cricket News)

By finishing with a wicket, Ross Taylor joined cricket greats like fellow countryman Richard Hadlee, Australian Glenn McGrath and Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan to bag a wicket on the last ball of their Test careers. Taylor had sent down only 16 overs in his entire Test career for two wickets prior to the second Test against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Being the highest run-getter for New Zealand in Tests, one expected Taylor to bat one final time in whites on Tuesday, but the 37-year-old was not destined to do that. New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham enforced the follow-on after Bangladesh, replying to the home team's 521 for six declared, were all out for 126 in their first inning.

When Bangladesh were nine down at 276 and looking down the barrel, the Christchurch crowd demanded one last hurrah from Taylor, who scored 28 in the first innings.

Captain Latham handed the ball to Taylor. Bowling his first spell since 2013, Ross Taylor bowled a terrific yorker with his first delivery. Ebadot Hossain, pushed the second back to the bowler before top-edging the third for Latham to complete the catch and trigger the celebration. It was Taylor's third Test wicket.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

HAPPY ENDING

“It’s great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket, I wanted to finish off with a win and the guys did it,” Taylor said after the match. “Bangladesh put us under a lot of pressure a number of times, it's only fair that we share the series.

“The series was great - I was wondering if we need to come back tomorrow, but the boys were fantastic. It became a bit funky towards the end, I chucked it up and Tom (Latham) said it was the most precious thing I did over the whole game.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed representing my country, have played a lot here (in Christchurch), spent a lot of time and it's a great way to finish,” added Taylor, who finished with 7683 runs to be on top of the run-getters list for New Zealand in Tests.

Taylor was destined to finish with a wicket as the umpires told Latham the light is not good enough for the pacers to bowl. Latham had no other choice. “I was getting pressure from the crowd and also the boys, to bowl (Taylor),” Latham said after the innings victory.

“But the umpires played their part as well. It was very dark out there. They said we couldn’t bowl seamers, I guess that left one decision, to bowl Ross. It couldn’t be scripted any better.” Taylor bowed out with 19 centuries to his name – second-highest for New Zealand, only behind regular skipper Kane Williamson.

RECORD EQUALLED 

Ross Taylor also equalled Daniel Vettori’s record as New Zealand's most-capped Test player in history. Although Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket, he will have more time to say the final goodbye. Taylor will get the limited-overs series against Australia and the Netherlands before he finally hangs up his boots.

Finding a replacement for Taylor will be hard, but one can’t rule out Devon Conway to take that place. The left-hander has already scored three centuries in his first five Tests, including a double ton on debut. He also scored two centuries in this series.

“It will be a conversation over the coming weeks, ahead of the next Test. Kane (Williamson) will slot into No. 3,” Latham said. “Devon has played really well at that No. 3 spot. Kane has such a good record there. I am sure Devon will make the most of his opportunities if he is slotted into No. 4.”

(With inputs from S. Pervez Qaiser)

Tags

Koushik Paul Ross Taylor New Delhi Cricket New Zealand vs Bangladesh New Zealand Cricket (NZC) New Zealand national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli, Kagiso Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Defiant Virat Kohli Lead India's Fightback — Tea Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with the apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement