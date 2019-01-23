Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian to Reach 5000 ODI Runs

On an eventful first ODI match against New Zealand at Napier on Wednesday, opener Shikhar Dhawan became the second fastest Indian to reach 5000 runs in the fifty-overs format.

During the sixth over of the India innings, Dhawan took a single and thus attained the feat to his name. Not only this, during the first ODI itself, bowler Mohammed Shami completed his 100th ODI wicket too; removing Martin Guptill in his first over. He, however, scalped two more wickets in the first game.

Dhawan, 33, reached the landmark in the sixth over of the Indian innings at the McLean Park. The left-handed batsman's playing his 119th ODI match and 118th for India. At the time of filing the report, he was nearing his 26th ODI fifty.

The fastest Indian to reach the 5000 ODI runs is Virat Kohli, who took 114 innings to the mark.

Dhawan entered the match with 4990 runs and 15 centuries.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian to reach the 100 ODI wickets. He and Kuldeep Yadav helped the visitors restrict the Kiwis to a paltry total of 157.

But the target was reduced by one run after the play was stopped due to the setting run, an unusual occurrence in international cricket.