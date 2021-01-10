NBA Wrap: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest Triple-double Scorer In History, Suns Move To 7-3

LaMelo Ball created history in the Charlotte Hornets’ 113-105 win against the Atlanta Hawks by becoming the youngster player of all time to score a triple-double. (More Sports News)

The first round rookie announced his arrival in the NBA after coming off the bench to post 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a dazzling 31 minutes on court.

Terry Rozier added 23 points and PJ Washington posted 22 points to help Charlotte improve to 5-5 as the Hawks rallied with De'Andre Hunter scoring 20 points but fall to to 4-5.

Mikal Bridges starred and six players hit double figures as the Phoenix Suns advanced to 7-3 in the Western Conference with a 125-117 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Bridges led the scoring with a career-high 34 points as the Pacers fell to 6-3 in the Eastern Conference despite Domantas Sabonis' 28 points and 22 rebounds.

Earlier in the day, a threadbare Philadelphia 76ers fell to 7-3 after losing 115-113 to the Denver Nuggets as coach Doc Rivers had only seven players available due injury and COVID-19 protocols.

LaMelo up to his first career triple-double late in the 4th on NBA League Pass!



21 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST pic.twitter.com/DXCgFjw3o8 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2021

Spurs extend winning streak in OT thriller

DeMar DeRozan posted 38 points as the San Antonio Spurs made it three straight wins and improved to 5-4 with a dramatic 125-122 overtime triumph over the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

DeMar DeRozan goes off for 38 PTS to lead the @spurs in an OT thriller.



Dejounte Murray: 22 PTS, 14 REB

Patty Mills: 21 PTS, 5 3PM

Malik Beasley: 29 PTS, 7 3PM

Karl-Anthony Towns: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/dj4kkcaczl — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2021

In a battle of two teams with winning records, Khris Middleton top scored with 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks moved to 6-4 with a 100-90 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drop to 5-5.

Jimmy Butler’s double-double (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyler Herro’s 31 points fired the Miami Heat to a 128-124 win over the Washington Wizards as Russell Westbrook missed out with a quad injury.

CJ McCollum shined in the Portland Trail Blazers' 125-99 victory over the Sacremento Kings, scoring 37 points to jump to 10th place on the list of the franchise's all-time leading points scorers.

Doncic's triple-double leads Mavericks past Magic

Luka Doncic stole the show with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks powered up to beat the Orlando Magic 112-98, while Tim Hardaway Jr scored a best-ever 36 points.

Saturday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 103-115 Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards 124-128 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 117-125 Phoenix Suns

Charlotte Hornets 113-105 Atlanta Hawks

Minnesota Timberwolves 122-125 San Antonio Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks 100-90 Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks 112-98 Orlando Magic

Sacremento Kings 99-125 Portland Trail Blazers

Tomorrrow

James Harden's 3-4 Houston Rockets will aim to build on a big win over the Orlando Magic when they host LeBron James and the defending champions and division leaders, the 7-3 Los Angeles Lakers.

