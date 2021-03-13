March 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NBA: LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sidelined For At Least Two More Weeks

NBA: LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sidelined For At Least Two More Weeks

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to recover from tendinosis and a calf strain in his right leg.

Omnisport 13 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NBA: LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sidelined For At Least Two More Weeks
Anthony Davis has not featured for NBA champions the Lakers since exiting against the Denver Nuggets on February 14.
File Photo
NBA: LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sidelined For At Least Two More Weeks
outlookindia.com
2021-03-13T14:43:44+05:30

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to recover from tendinosis and a calf strain in his right leg. (More Sports News)

Davis has not featured for NBA champions the Lakers since exiting against the Denver Nuggets on February 14.

The 28-year-old was examined by team doctors on Friday – before the Lakers resumed their title defence following the All-Star break, with Davis cleared to enter the next phase of his return to play process.

At least another fortnight on the sidelines would mean Davis missing a minimum of nine games, including Friday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

It has been tough for Davis and the Lakers coming off a shortened offseason after ending their 10-year title drought in 2019-20 inside the Orlando bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points per game this season – his lowest since his second year in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans (20.8).

The eight-time All-Star's average of 8.4 rebounds in 2020-21 is the lowest since his rookie season (8.2) in 2012-13.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Talking Point: Why Hojbjerg And Lucas Hold The Key To Spurs' Fab Four

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport National Basketball Association (NBA) Basketball Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos