April 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NBA Basketball Players Set To Receive Full Paychecks On April 15: REPORTS

NBA Basketball Players Set To Receive Full Paychecks On April 15: REPORTS

ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer were among the outlets citing league sources in reporting on Thursday that NBA players would be paid as usual on April 15.

PTI 10 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
NBA Basketball Players Set To Receive Full Paychecks On April 15: REPORTS
The regular season was due to end on April 15, with the playoffs scheduled to start on April 18.
File Photo
NBA Basketball Players Set To Receive Full Paychecks On April 15: REPORTS
outlookindia.com
2020-04-10T09:24:18+0530

NBA players will receive their full paychecks on April 15, US media reported, but salaries could be reduced as the league remains shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer were among the outlets citing league sources in reporting on Thursday that players would be paid as usual on April 15.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been negotiating a salary-reduction percentage for upcoming pay periods, and on Tuesday the players association reiterated to agents that owners could withhold 25 percent of players' remaining salaries if the season is cancelled.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that he did not expect the league to be in a position to make a decision on when and how a return to play might happen until May.

The regular season was due to end on April 15, with the playoffs scheduled to start on April 18.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: It Would Be Irresponsible To Resume Too Early – Gianni Infantino

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos