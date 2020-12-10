Mumbai Indians Rope In Former India Wicket-Keeper Parthiv Patel As Talent Scout

December 10, 2020
Corona
Former India and Gujarat wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel on Thursday joined Indian Premier League defending champions Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. (More Cricket News)

Parthiv, who featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20s for India, had announced his retirement on Wednesday, drawing curtains on a career spanning 18 years.

"Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition," MI said in a statement.

MI owner Akash Ambani said that he was delighted to have Parthiv joining the franchise.

"We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses.

"Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI," said Ambani.

The 35-old former wicket-keeper, on his part, said that he was thankful for the opportunity that was presented to him.

"I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain itched in my memory. It's time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me," said Parthiv.

Parthiv, a former Mumbai Indians player, was part of the IPL winning sides in 2015 and 2017. He will now work closely with the coaching staff and scouts' group.

