Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Muhammad Huraira, Shoaib Malik's Nephew, Becomes 2nd Youngest Pakistani To Hit Triple Ton

Muhammad Huraira, 19 years and 239 days, reached the milestone in 327 balls on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Northern and Balochistan. Batting great Javed Miandad holds the Pakistani record.

Muhammad Huraira, Shoaib Malik's Nephew, Becomes 2nd Youngest Pakistani To Hit Triple Ton
Muhammad Huraira is playing in his debut first-class season. | Courtesy: PCB

Trending

Muhammad Huraira, Shoaib Malik's Nephew, Becomes 2nd Youngest Pakistani To Hit Triple Ton
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T16:11:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 4:11 pm

Muhammad Huraira, a nephew of former Pakistan national team captain Shoaib Malik, on Monday created history by becoming the country's second youngest cricketer to score a triple century in first-class cricket. (More Cricket News)

Huraira, 19 years and 239 days, reached the milestone in 327 balls on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Northern and Balochistan.

In the process, the Sialkot resident became the ninth teenager in the world to hit a triple century in first-class cricket and the second Pakistani after Javed Miandad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the innings, with a message, "MONUMENTAL EFFORT! 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira becomes the second youngest Pakistan batter to score a first-class triple century!"

"In 1975 - Javed Miandad became the youngest batsman to score a first-class triple-century when he achieved the feat for Karachi Whites against National Bank at the age of 17 years 310 days," the PCB shared in an earlier tweet.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Huraira's ton is the 23rd triple century scored on Pakistan soil with Huraira being the 22nd player to do so. The list includes triple hundreds by visiting batters -- Mike Brearly, Mark Taylor and Virender Sehwag -- the last two in Tests.

Playing in his debut first-class season, Huraira has already scored two centuries before joining the illustrious list.

He has played for the Pakistan Under-19 team alongside Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir.

(With agency inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Javed Miandad Shoaib Malik Pakistan Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Cricket - Awards - Honours - Records Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Year In Review 2021: How Sports Fans Came Back From The Dead After COVID Ran Amok

Year In Review 2021: How Sports Fans Came Back From The Dead After COVID Ran Amok

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Confident India Start Favourites Against Japan In Semifinal

South Africa Cricket Racism: Graeme Smith, Mark Boucher In The Eye Of Storm

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Retain Squad For Last Three Tests; Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Return

SA Vs IND: India’s First Test Vs South Africa On Boxing Day To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa Footballer Jorge Ortiz Suspended For Two Matches For Violent Conduct

Serie A 2021-22: Napoli Leapfrog Title Contenders AC Milan To Second Place At San Siro

PAK vs NZ: To Make Up For 2021 Loss, New Zealand Cricket Team To Tour Pakistan Twice In 2022-23

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Cadiz End Real Madrid’s 10-Match Winning Streak, Granada Win Big

La Liga 2021-22: Cadiz End Real Madrid’s 10-Match Winning Streak, Granada Win Big

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli

Premier League 2021-22: Coronavirus-Hit Chelsea Drop Points Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League 2021-22: Coronavirus-Hit Chelsea Drop Points Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Outlook Web Desk / Passengers arriving from 'at-risk' nations are expected to pre-book their RT-PCR test to avoid delays at airports in six metro cities.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement