Muhammad Huraira, a nephew of former Pakistan national team captain Shoaib Malik, on Monday created history by becoming the country's second youngest cricketer to score a triple century in first-class cricket. (More Cricket News)

Huraira, 19 years and 239 days, reached the milestone in 327 balls on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Northern and Balochistan.

In the process, the Sialkot resident became the ninth teenager in the world to hit a triple century in first-class cricket and the second Pakistani after Javed Miandad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the innings, with a message, "MONUMENTAL EFFORT! 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira becomes the second youngest Pakistan batter to score a first-class triple century!"

MONUMENTAL EFFORT! 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira becomes the second youngest Pakistan batter to score a first-class triple century!

"In 1975 - Javed Miandad became the youngest batsman to score a first-class triple-century when he achieved the feat for Karachi Whites against National Bank at the age of 17 years 310 days," the PCB shared in an earlier tweet.

#OnThisDay in 1975 - Javed Miandad became the youngest batsman to score a first-class triple-century when he achieved the feat for Karachi Whites against National Bank at the age of 17 years 310 days.

Huraira's ton is the 23rd triple century scored on Pakistan soil with Huraira being the 22nd player to do so. The list includes triple hundreds by visiting batters -- Mike Brearly, Mark Taylor and Virender Sehwag -- the last two in Tests.

Playing in his debut first-class season, Huraira has already scored two centuries before joining the illustrious list.

He has played for the Pakistan Under-19 team alongside Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir.

(With agency inputs)