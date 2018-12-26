Mohammad Kaif Slams Imran Khan For 'Minorities' Comment; Pakistan PM Invokes Muhammad Ali Jinnah To Rehash

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his comment that he will "show" the Narendra Modi government "how to treat minorities"

Kaif, 38, took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that "Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities". He added that since the time of the formation of Pakistan, the number of minorities living in the country has reduced to 2%, from around 20%.

"There were around 20% minorities at the time of Partition in Pakistan, less than 2% remain now. On the other hand, minority population has grown significantly in India since Independence. Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Khan then invoked Muhammad Ali Jinnah to state that his government will ensure equal rights for all communities, unlike "what is happening in India".

His struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority. Naya Pak is Quaid's Pak & we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India. https://t.co/xFPo8ahJnp — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2018

Earlier, addressing an event in Lahore, Khan said that he would teach the Narendra Modi government how to treat minorities.

"We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities... Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens," Khan had said.

The legendary cricketer, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, was referring to Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah's comment that the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman.

"It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands...I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," Shah had said.

On December 3, a senior police officer was shot dead in mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after cow carcasses were found.