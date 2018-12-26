﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Mohammad Kaif Slams Imran Khan For 'Minorities' Comment; Pakistan PM Invokes Muhammad Ali Jinnah To Rehash

Mohammad Kaif Slams Imran Khan For 'Minorities' Comment; Pakistan PM Invokes Muhammad Ali Jinnah To Rehash

"There were around 20% minorities at the time of Partition in Pakistan, less than 2% remain now," Kaif tweeted.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
Mohammad Kaif Slams Imran Khan For 'Minorities' Comment; Pakistan PM Invokes Muhammad Ali Jinnah To Rehash
Composite: Twitter Photos
Mohammad Kaif Slams Imran Khan For 'Minorities' Comment; Pakistan PM Invokes Muhammad Ali Jinnah To Rehash
outlookindia.com
2018-12-26T07:03:02+0530
Also Read

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his comment that he will "show" the Narendra Modi government "how to treat minorities"

Kaif, 38, took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that "Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities". He added that since the time of the formation of Pakistan, the number of minorities living in the country has reduced to 2%, from around 20%.

"There were around 20% minorities at the time of Partition in Pakistan, less than 2% remain now. On the other hand, minority population has grown significantly in India since Independence. Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.Kaif tweet

Khan then invoked Muhammad Ali Jinnah to state that his government will ensure equal rights for all communities, unlike "what is happening in India".

Earlier, addressing an event in Lahore, Khan said that he would teach the Narendra Modi government how to treat minorities.

"We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities... Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens," Khan had said.

The legendary cricketer, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, was referring to Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah's comment that the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman.

"It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands...I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," Shah had said.

On December 3, a senior police officer was shot dead in mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after cow carcasses were found.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammad Kaif Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Cricket Indo-Pak Minority & Religious Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Bat First At MCG; Mayank Agarwal Makes Debut
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters