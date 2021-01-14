January 14, 2021
Corona
Mohammad Azharuddin Born Again? Meet Mohammad Azharuddeen, As Wristy As It Can Get!

Kerala batsman Azharuddeen century came of just 37 balls to help Kerala beat Mumbai by 8 wickets

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Mohammed Azharudeen
2021-01-14T19:57:39+05:30

Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen rewrote the history books with swashbuckling second fastest century in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

His audacious shots making made many compare the Kerala batsman to legendary Mohammad Azharuddin.   

Playing against Mumbai, Azharuddeen scored 100 of just 37 balls as Kerala won by eight wickets in Elite E match. Azharuddeen would end up scoring 137 of 54 balls.

Azharuddeen now has the joint-third-fastest century by an Indian.

Chasing Mumbai's target of 196 for seven in 20 overs, Kerala scored 201 for the loss of just two wickets. It took them just 15.5 overs as Kerala collected four points. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Azharuddeen's 54-ball 137 was first century by a Kerala batsman in T20s.

Azharuddeen, 26, scored the runs at an amazing strike rate of 253.70. He hit nine fours and 11 sixes. His partner Robin Uthappa made 33 of 23 balls. The duo added 129-run for the opening wicket.

Here are some of the other records Azharuddeen might have broken. West Indies's Chris Gayle holds the record of the fastest T20 century. He reached triple figures off only 30 balls making 175 not out off 66 balls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors India in the 2013 IPL.

Pant scored his century off just 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in Delhi in 2018. Rohit Sharma's has a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in a T20 International and is the second fastest among Indians.

Azharuddeen's 37-ball century equalled Yusuf Pathan's ton for Rajasthan Royals against the Mumbai Indians in the 2010 IPL.

