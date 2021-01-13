Mohamed Salah Is Very Happy At Liverpool, Says Fabinho

Fabinho insisted Mohamed Salah was "very happy" at Liverpool amid speculation over the star forward's future. (More Football News)

Salah sparked talk about his future after refusing to rule out a move to LaLiga champions Real Madrid or Barcelona in an interview with Diario AS last month.

Fabinho said the speculation about Salah was normal, the Brazil international adding the forward was happy at Anfield.

"Big players will always have their names involved in rumours. Salah plays for Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the world. I think it's normal to see his name linked to other teams, especially from different leagues," he told ESPN Brasil on Tuesday.

"Anyway, I see him very happy here and pleased with his performances this season. He's very demanding with himself, he wants to be the best, he wants to help the team and works hard for it.

"It's always been the case and it hasn't changed at all. He keeps scoring goals, which everyone is used to seeing. In the changing room he's always talking to everyone and making jokes.

"I don't see anything affecting him. Overall, I am not following the news so I'm not sure about any rumours. As I said, top quality players will always be linked to big clubs."

Premier League holders Liverpool have struggled for consistency so far this season and Manchester United's win over Burnley on Tuesday sent the Red Devils three points clear of their rivals.

But Fabinho said Jurgen Klopp's side, who host United on Sunday, were concentrating on themselves.

"They are definitely confident and enjoying a good momentum in the league. They are winning some games that perhaps they weren't last season, such as against Wolves," he said.

"However, our focus isn't exclusively on Manchester United. The main thing is trying to play our football and winning games."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine