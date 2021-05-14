Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet To Lead Indian Women's Cricket Teams to England - Full Squad, Full Schedule

Mithali Raj was named skipper of the India women’s cricket team for the one-off Test and three ODIs for the tour of England on Friday.

The all-India senior women's selection committee named Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain for the three-match T20 series.

Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy has been rewarded with maiden call-up in Indian women's Test and ODI team, while senior left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has missed out due to an injury.

Shafali Verma and seasoned pacer Shikha Pandey made it to all the three squads after missing the home series against South Africa .

Sneh Rana and Indrani were two stellar performers in the National One Day competition and thus got their call-ups. The likes of Monica Patel, C Prathyusha have been dropped from the squad altogether.



Full Squad:

India’s Senior Women squad for Test and ODI : Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.



T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.





India Women vs England Women Full Schedule:



- June 16 -19, Test Match, Bristol



- June 27, 1st ODI, Bristol

- June 30, 2nd ODI (D/N), Taunton

- July 3, 3rd ODI, Worcester



- July 9, 1st T20 (D/N), Northants

- July 11, 2nd T20, Hove

- July 15, 3rd T20 (D/N), Chelmsford

