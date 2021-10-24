Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Marseille Vs PSG, El Classique Live Streaming: Lionel Messi To Get First Test Of Fiercest French Ligue 1 Rivalry

Check match and telecast details of the French Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, featuring some of the hottest talents in world football.

Marseille Vs PSG, El Classique Live Streaming: Lionel Messi To Get First Test Of Fiercest French Ligue 1 Rivalry
Lionel Messi, all-time leading scorer in the history of the El Clasico in Spain, will play his first Le Classique in France. | File Photo

Marseille Vs PSG, El Classique Live Streaming: Lionel Messi To Get First Test Of Fiercest French Ligue 1 Rivalry
2021-10-24T16:41:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 4:41 pm

In Spain, Lionel Messi was the star attraction for any El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now that he's in France, he becomes the face of Le Classique. (More Football News)

But the Argentine superstar, at 34, will have a tough debut when super-rich Paris Saint-Germain travel to Marseille to renew their bitter rivalry.

The latest edition of Classique will also witness two Argentine coaches, Jorge Sampaoli and Mauricio Pochettin, in opposing dug-outs.

It will be Sampaoli’s first match against PSG as Marseille coach. Interestingly, Messi played under Sampaoli for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Then there are the supporting cast, with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe -- who themselves can equally steal the show. In fact, Mbappe has managed to overshadow his more 'illustrious' teammates so far.

Marseille, playing a chasing game, will rely heavily on Dimitri Payet and Matteo Guendouzi with Arkadiusz Milik leading the attack.

Head-to-head

PSG lead the head-to-head record 31-12 in their previous 53 meetings. In the previous meeting, Mbappe inspired PSG to a 2-0 win.

PSG are the runaway leaders in Ligue 1 with 27 points (10 matches, 9 wins and 1 defeat). Marseille are third with 17 points (9 matches, 5 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats).

Match and telecast details

Match: French Ligue 1 football match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain (Marseille vs PSG)
Date: October 25 (Monday), 2021
Time: 12:15 AM IST/ 20:45 PM CEST (October 24)
Venue: Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France.

How to watch Marseille vs PSG match in India?

TV Channels: TV5Monde Asie, Colors
Live Streaming: Voot Select, TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV

Elsewhere...

USA kick-off time: October 24 - 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK kick-off time: October 24 - 7:45 PM

How to watch Marseille vs PSG match in USA?

TV Channels: Fanatiz, beIN Sports USA
Live Streaming: beIN Sports

How to watch Marseille vs PSG match in UK?

TV Channels: BT Sport 2
Live Streaming: BT Sport

Likely XIs

Marseille: Pau Lopez; Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, William Saliba; Pape Gueye, Luis Henrique, Boubacar Kamara, Cengiz Under; Dimitri Payet, Gerson, Bamba Dieng.

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe..

