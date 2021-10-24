Marseille Vs PSG, El Classique Live Streaming: Lionel Messi To Get First Test Of Fiercest French Ligue 1 Rivalry

In Spain, Lionel Messi was the star attraction for any El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now that he's in France, he becomes the face of Le Classique. (More Football News)

But the Argentine superstar, at 34, will have a tough debut when super-rich Paris Saint-Germain travel to Marseille to renew their bitter rivalry.

The latest edition of Classique will also witness two Argentine coaches, Jorge Sampaoli and Mauricio Pochettin, in opposing dug-outs.

It will be Sampaoli’s first match against PSG as Marseille coach. Interestingly, Messi played under Sampaoli for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Then there are the supporting cast, with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe -- who themselves can equally steal the show. In fact, Mbappe has managed to overshadow his more 'illustrious' teammates so far.

Marseille, playing a chasing game, will rely heavily on Dimitri Payet and Matteo Guendouzi with Arkadiusz Milik leading the attack.

Head-to-head

PSG lead the head-to-head record 31-12 in their previous 53 meetings. In the previous meeting, Mbappe inspired PSG to a 2-0 win.

PSG are the runaway leaders in Ligue 1 with 27 points (10 matches, 9 wins and 1 defeat). Marseille are third with 17 points (9 matches, 5 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats).

Likely XIs

Marseille: Pau Lopez; Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, William Saliba; Pape Gueye, Luis Henrique, Boubacar Kamara, Cengiz Under; Dimitri Payet, Gerson, Bamba Dieng.

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe..