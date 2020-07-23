Marc Marquez Returns To Jerez After Broken Arm Surgery, Could Make Incredible MotoGP Comeback

July 23, 2020
Poshan
Marc Marquez could be back on the bike for Repsol Honda this weekend, according to reports in Spain, after surgery on his broken right arm.

Omnisport 23 July 2020
Marc Marquez could be in contention to race again this weekend.
Marc Marquez left hospital and headed to Jerez on Thursday to be reunited with his Repsol Honda team ahead of the Andalusia Grand Prix.

(More Football News)

Reports in Spain said Marquez, who suffered a broken arm in last Sunday's season-opening Spanish Grand Prix, could be in contention to race again this weekend.

AS said Marquez would attempt to pass medical tests ahead of what would be a breathtakingly immediate comeback after serious injury.

Repsol Honda announced in a short Twitter statement that Marquez was on his way to the Jerez circuit, which also staged the Spanish GP.

Defending MotoGP champion Marquez crashed out late in that race as he attempted to chase down second place, fracturing his right humerus.

The 27-year-old Spaniard underwent surgery on Tuesday in Barcelona, posting an Instagram picture of himself with a bandaged right arm, saying he was "looking forward to starting my recovery".

