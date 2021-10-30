Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Football Match

Coming from a humiliating 5-0 loss against Liverpool last weekend, Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Tottenham Hotspur in an away encounter on Saturday in the English Premier League. (More Cricket News)

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be live telecast from 10 PM IST.

With just four wins in the nine games so far, Manchester United are languishing at seventh in the table with 14 points. Tottenham, on the other hand, have lost four of their last six league games under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Having Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo back after 12 years hasn’t solved Manchester United’s problem as they lost three of their last five English Premier League games, putting manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer under the knife lately.

After Tottenham, Manchester United play Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday before facing cross-town rivals Manchester City in a league derby four days later.

For Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, he needs to win all three to gain the faith back from the management as well as the supporter, also saving him from a possible axing in the middle of the season.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live?

Star Sports have the broadcast rights of English Premier League in India. The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Bangla HD.

Fans can also catch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur encounter on Disney+ Hotstar from 10 PM IST. The match will also be crucial for Ronaldo, who hasn’t scored in any of the last four league matches after netting three goals in his first two English Premier League appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer wants his players to take lessons from heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury as they try to respond to their latest setback in the English Premier League.