Manchester United Vs Leicester City, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Match

Manchester United still have a mathematical chance to win the English Premier League. They are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City with four games still to play (4x3=12). But all they can do, it seems, is to delay the envitable coronation of their "noisy niegbhours". (More Football News)

Yes, they can keep City's Premier League title celebrations on hold for another few days by beating Leicester at Old Trafford. But, a defeat for second-placed United would hand their bitter rivals the title, a third in four seasons.

The game comes in the middle of a period of three league games in five days for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils, who have to fit in a rearranged match against Liverpool that was postponed on May 2 because of fan protests against the club's American owners.

Leicester, meanwhile, are seeking to reignite stuttering Champions League qualification hopes. Brendan Rodgers' Foxes will look to take advantage United's busy fixtures as they seek a win to consolidate their place in the top four, which has come under pressure particularly from Liverpool and West Ham.

United have already won a top four spot and Chelsea, City's UEFA Champions League final opponents, are third with 64 points -- one more than Leicester. Hammers and defending champions Liverpool are fifth and sixth with 58 and 57 points. Reds have a game in hand, at Old Trafford.

Manchester United enjoy a far superior head-to-head record with 68 wins as against Leicester City's 34. But Leicester won their last meeting 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Solskjaer and Rodgers have met five times as managers with two win each, and a draw (a 2-2 last December at King Power Stadium) . In their first meeting, Rodgers's Liverpool thumped Solskjaer's Cardiff 6-3. All five previous meetings have produced goals.

With that check match and telecast details:

Match: English Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City

Date: May 11 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 10:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM local

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England



TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Man Utd: Henderson; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Matic, van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Diallo; Cavani.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu; Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Perez; Iheanacho, Vardy.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine