Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2021-22: Scott McTominay Sends Red Devils To 4th Round

Scott McTominay headed in a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred in the eighth minute as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup 2021-22 third-round match.

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2021-22: Scott McTominay Sends Red Devils To 4th Round
Manchester United's Scott McTominay (R) jubilates with teammates after scoring against Aston Villa in FA Cup 2021-22 third round match on Monday. | AP

Trending

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2021-22: Scott McTominay Sends Red Devils To 4th Round
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T09:05:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 9:05 am

Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup 2021-22 thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. (More Football News)

McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth-round next month.

Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager until the end of the season, is close to getting the best out of the fallen giant of English soccer.

Ronaldo was absent because of a hip injury that Rangnick described as “minor,” and United was fairly lackluster as an attacking force at Old Trafford, especially in the second half as Villa launched a wave of attacks.

The visitors had two goals disallowed -- both for offside -- and United goalkeeper David De Gea was again his team’s most impressive performer with a string of diving saves. Ollie Watkins also struck the crossbar in the first half after an error by United defender Victor Lindelof.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“We had to suffer a lot on the pitch,” United center back Raphael Varane said. It proved to be a disappointing return to United’s stadium for Steven Gerrard, the Villa manager who was handed a hostile reception owing to his previous links with Liverpool -- United’s great rival.

Gerrard was unable to select Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who was signed on loan from Barcelona last week but is currently in France awaiting a work permit.

Still, in Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia, Villa had two midfielders with the guile and drive of Coutinho and who outshone more celebrated players in United’s midfield. Rangnick has called for United to control games better but his players weren’t able to do that against Villa, whose passing was sharper and more incisive.

“To say that this was a perfect game, nobody would believe that. Of course it was not,” Rangnick said. “We still have quite a few things we can get better at, but a clean sheet was important today and we worked together. “Still a lot of things to improve but it is easier to do that with a 1-0 win.”

The most contentious moment came when Danny Ings thought he equalized by bundling the ball home from close range in the 51st. The buildup to the goal was scrutinized at length by VAR, and it was deemed that Ramsey had been standing in an offside position before he became active in blocking off Edinson Cavani prior to Ezri Konsa heading the ball across goal to Ings.

Eight minutes later, Watkins slid in to score but again the goal was disallowed for offside against Ings in the buildup. “The lads gave a lot in terms of performance but we need to learn and close the gap from a performance that was nearly good enough,” Gerrard said. “We dominated for large parts but we were not ruthless enough.

“I’ve seen enough tonight in terms of the performance to know that I can get to where I want to get to but we need to learn and learn quickly.” United will be hopeful that Ronaldo is fit to return for the team’s next game, at Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

“He’s told me that he’s had that problem for the last couple of days,” Rangnick said of Ronaldo. “Again, in a cup game when you can play 120 minutes, I thought it would be better to not take any risks.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo Scott McTominay Ralf Rangnick Steven Gerrard Philippe Coutinho Manchester Football Manchester United Aston Villa FA Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Serie A 2021-22: Gastón Pereiro’s Injury-time Goal Helps Cagliari Beat Bologna

Novak Djokovic Visa Issue: Serbian Blames Agent For 'Misinformation' On Australia Travel Declaration

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Tough Day For Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Kagiso Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Tie — Statistical Highlights

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

Read More from Outlook

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement