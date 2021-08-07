August 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Tests Positive For COVID-19

Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lingard, 28, went on loan to West Ham in January and scored nine goals in 16 league games, helping them earn a Europa League spot

Associated Press (AP) 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:27 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Tests Positive For COVID-19
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard tested positive for the COVID-19.
File Photo
Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Tests Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-08-07T17:27:27+05:30

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the team's preseason match against Everton on Saturday, the club said. (More Football News)

"Unfortunately, Jesse Lingard is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. He is isolating in line with government and Premier League guidelines," United said in a statement on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Lingard went on loan to West Ham in January and scored nine goals in 16 league games, helping the Hammers earn a Europa League spot.

Leeds visits Old Trafford next Saturday in the season opener. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rani Rampal Condemns Alleged Casteist Slurs Hurled At Vandana Katariya's Family, Says 'It Is So Shameful'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Jesse Lingard West Ham United F.C. Manchester United Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos