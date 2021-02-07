Manchester United 3-3 Everton - report: Last-Ditch Calvert-Lewin Leveller Stuns Solskjaer's Side

Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck a 95th-minute equaliser to deal Manchester United's Premier League title hopes a huge blow in a 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

United twice looked to have seen off the Toffees but first threw away the two-goal lead Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes had forged and then conceded for a third time right at the death.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored one and created another for James Rodriguez, before Scott McTominay seemed to set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his way to victory in his 100th match as a Premier League manager.

But Calvert-Lewin's leveller from Everton's final attack denied United on an evening they lost Paul Pogba to an apparent thigh injury, meaning Manchester City can pull five points clear at the summit when they visit Liverpool in the first of two games in hand on Sunday.

A far cry from United's 9-0 rout of Southampton and the drama that was to come, there was little action of note until the 24th minute when Marcus Rashford fired a right-wing cross onto the head of Cavani, waiting at the back post to nod into the net.

The hosts were initially dominant thereafter, undeterred by Pogba's withdrawal as Fernandes added a superb second shortly before half-time, catching Robin Olsen out with a dipping right-footed effort from the right side of the box.

But David de Gea gifted Everton a route back into the match following the restart when he dropped Calvert-Lewin's tame shot at the feet of Doucoure, who halved the deficit.

No blame could be laid at the goalkeeper's door for the leveller, a sublime James finish from the edge of the box that left United shellshocked.

However, McTominay's header escaped the stumbling Olsen's grasp to put the hosts back in front and they appeared to have survived a second Everton flurry as Lucas Digne struck the outside of the post and Richarlison stabbed wide.

A stoppage-time free-kick provided one final opportunity and, with Olsen thrown forward as a distraction, Calvert-Lewin was able to control Michael Keane's knockdown and shoot beyond a hesitant De Gea.

What does it mean? Best and worst of Red Devils on display

Faced with an Everton side firmly in European contention and on a four-match winning away run, United were good value for the victory they looked to have secured, having 14 attempts to the visitors' six - three of which came from the 86th minute onwards.

However, this United side, a great watch at times, lack the same sturdiness as City's 2020-21 vintage.

The two-goal, 195-second spell at the start of the second half ensured Everton were still in the game and United were at risk of the late sucker-punch that duly arrived.

2 - This was just the second time in Premier League history Manchester United led a home game by 2+ goals at half-time and failed to win, following a 2-2 draw against West Brom in October 2010. Drama. #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/9myHH5C6Sh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2021

Edinson loves Everton

Everton ended their night on a high but will be glad to see the back of Cavani for a little while at least.

His first goal in English football wrapped up an away win at Goodison Park in November, before he brilliantly teed up an EFL Cup victory on the same ground the following month. A third goal in three meetings with the Toffees followed on Saturday.

After contributing to Southampton's woes, Cavani has scored in consecutive league games for the first time since August 2019, then still at Paris Saint-Germain.

Further De Gea debate?

Not only did Everton's only three shots on target all hit the net but one of them arrived solely thanks to De Gea's poor handling. There will be question marks around the equaliser, too.

The Spain international appeared to have shaken off the competition of rival Dean Henderson for the starting spot under Solskjaer, but United may not be able to afford these errors in the run-in.

Key Opta Facts:

- This was just the fourth time Manchester United failed to win a Premier League match in which they led by 2+ goals at half-time, and the first since their famous 5-5 draw at West Brom in May 2013.

- United have conceded 18 goals in 12 Premier League home games this season, one more than they did in the whole of last season at Old Trafford.

- Four of Cavani's six Premier League goals for Man Utd this season have been headers, with only Calvert-Lewin scoring more in the competition so far this term (5).

- Since his debut, only Mohamed Salah (22) has scored more Premier League goals than Fernandes (21). Meanwhile, only James Ward-Prowse (5) has scored more outside the box than the Portugal star (4).

- McTominay has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time, with the Scot netting four goals in his last five league games at Old Trafford.

- James has been involved in 12 goals in all competitions this season (5 goals, 7 assists), though this strike was his first goal or assist away from Goodison Park.

What's next?

The FA Cup provides a midweek distraction for both sides as United host West Ham on Tuesday and Everton welcome Tottenham just over 24 hours later.

