﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pep Guardiola Is An Inspiration: South Africa Interim Director Enoch Nkwe Ahead Of India Tour

Pep Guardiola Is An Inspiration: South Africa Interim Director Enoch Nkwe Ahead Of India Tour

Drawing inspiration from Pep Guardiola, South Africa cricket team's interim director Enoch Nkwe has vast responsibilities. He is the national cricket team's head coach, selector and team manager. Support staff members report directly to him.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pep Guardiola Is An Inspiration: South Africa Interim Director Enoch Nkwe Ahead Of India Tour
Enoch Nkwe's first assignment is a tour of India.
Twitter
Pep Guardiola Is An Inspiration: South Africa Interim Director Enoch Nkwe Ahead Of India Tour
outlookindia.com
2019-08-17T12:38:38+0530

Ahead of South Africa's tour in India, interim team director Enoch Nkwe, has revealed that he looks up to Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola as an inspiration. He also stated that failure to win in India is "not going to be the end of the world" for his team.

In a role has vast responsibilities, Nkwe is the national cricket team's head coach, selector and team manager. Support staff members report directly to him.

His first task at the helm of South Africa is a tour of India. South Africa start the India tour with limited overs matches, the first in Dharamsala on September 15. The Tests follow in Visakhapatnam (Oct. 2-6), Pune (Oct. 10-14) and Ranchi (Oct. 19-23), the first for the team in the newly-formed ICC Test Championship.

"I understand that it's going to be a big challenge, but I strongly believe that we can really make an immediate impact," Nkwe said at his first official press conference.

ALSO READ: Cricket South Africa Names Three New Caps For Test Series In India; Chris Morris Opts Out

"And if it doesn't happen, it's not going to be the end of the world. There's always a big picture to everything."

Nkwe draws inspiration from former Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola.

"He is on another level. There are a lot of things you can learn from different sporting codes. I have followed his work and enjoy how he backs his philosophy, he always tries to set new boundaries and break new records.

"Seeing his growth, from coaching one of the biggest clubs in the world (Barcelona) at the age of 37, is an inspiration," Nkwe said of the man who had coached the Catalan giants to many memorable triumphs during his time in Spain.

Nkwe never played any international cricket, although he tasted success coaching the Lions in the 2018/19 domestic season. He also served as an assistant with the Netherlands national side.

(PTI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports
Next Story : First Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rolled Out Ahead Of Launch
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters