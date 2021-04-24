Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EFL Cup Final Match

Manchester City's quadruple hopes were dashed by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, and now another London club can make things really messy for Pep Guardiola and co. City, still in with a chance to win a treble, face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of EFL Cup (Carabao Cup). (More Football News)

City are wins, to be precise eight points, away from regaining the Premier League, and are in the semis of UEFA Champions League, where they face last season's finalist Paris Saint-Germain. But their immediate focus is on the League Cup.

City kept their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive EPL Cup alive after beating rivals Manchester United 2-0 in the semis, while Spurs beat Brentford, also a 2-0 victory. Then the Spurs were hit by the sacking of Jose Mourinho, days before the final even as the European football set-up was rocked by the announcement of the European Super League.

Interestingly, both City and Tottenham were deemed founding members of the breakaway league, only to withdraw along with four other Premier League teams.

City sure start as favourites against Ryan Mason's Spurs. But the youngest manager in the league led his side to a 2-1 comeback win over Southampton on Tuesday and they have nothing to lose.

This is their first meeting in a major final since the 1981 FA Cup final, which was won by Tottenham. And they have an all-win record in the League Cup against City, winning all four previous meetings.

But the key fact ahead of the match is - City have not lost a League Cup match since October 2016.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 2020-21 League Cup final match between holders Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Date: April 25 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 9:00 PM IST/16:30 BST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: Voot Select, JioTV

Likely XIs:

Manchester City: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Lucas.

