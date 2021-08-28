Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Football Match

Defending English Premier League champions Manchester City host Arsenal Saturday in the backdrop of Cristiano Ronaldo's sensation 'return home' to Old Trafford. (More Football News)

City, having failed to convince Tottenham to sell Harry Kane, were reportedly chasing Ronaldo. But as it turned out, Cityzens came short in that front that too. So, now focus is now back on the field, where they would love to do the talking.

Facing Pep Guardiola's holders are Arsenal, with his former apprentice Mikel Arteta still trying to settle into his job as Gunners boss. Not an easy one. But there is a growing sense that Arteta is running out of time.

After failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years, Arsenal started the 2021-22 EPL season with back-to-back defeats -- losing to promoted Brentford, then suffering another London derby low against Chelsea. They somehow salvaged some pride with a 6-0 mauling of West Brom in the League Cup, but face a litmus test against City away at Manchester.

Another defeat today, and it will be the first time that Arsenal have lost their first three games in a top-flight season.

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 11 games against Arsenal. Arsenal's eighth consecutive league loss to City is their joint-worst run (Leeds) against one Premier League side.

But Arsenal still lead the head-to-head record 98-60, with 45 matches ending in draws.

Last season, City completed a league double -- both 1-0 wins. Arsenal's last win over City in the league was in December 2015 (2-1 at home).

Match and telecast details

Match: English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal

Date: August 28 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 5:00 PM IST/12.30 PM local

Venue: Eithad Stadium, Manchester, England

TV Channels: Star Sports Select 1/HD (English), Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

For global kick-off timings and broadcasters list, click HERE.

Likely XIs

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Jack Grealish; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

