Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Shoots Down Lionel Messi Rumours, Reacts To Contract Talk

October 11, 2020
Corona
Kevin De Bruyne dismissed speculation linking Barcelona's Lionel Messi with a move to Manchester City, while he discussed his own contract situation

Omnisport 11 October 2020
Kevin De Bruyne
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-11T16:02:34+05:30

Kevin De Bruyne dismissed speculation linking Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi with a move to Manchester City, while he discussed his own contract situation at the Premier League giants. (More Football News)

Messi handed in a transfer request following a tumultuous 2019-20 season, which saw Barca humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and dethroned by Real Madrid in LaLiga, before the six-time Ballon d'Or winner opted to remain at Camp Nou this term.

The 33-year-old was tipped to join City and while the transfer did not materialise, Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly still eyeing a move for the Argentina skipper.

As rumours regarding Messi refuse to subside, City star De Bruyne said: "I don't really care to be honest.

"If he comes, it's a good thing, if he doesn't there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with, so that is not for now."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

PFA Players' Player of the year ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

De Bruyne's future has also been a topic of discussion amid reports City have made progress regarding contract talks.

The 29-year-old is contract to City until 2023 but the club want to offer De Bruyne a new five-year deal.

But De Bruyne said: "I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to the club so I don't know why people are saying I have already agreed to something.

"I always told everybody I am really happy at the club and I feel comfortable so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

"But at the moment nothing has happened so I just get on with the way it goes."

