Man City Vs Man United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester Derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United can halt Manchester City's astonishing 21-game winning run if they are at their very best at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. But the fact is, City look certain to regain the Premier League title and remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple following a run of 28 matches without defeat. (More Football News)

Third-placed United trail their neighbours by 14 points ahead of the Manchester derby and really need a repeat of their victories at the home of their rivals in the two previous visits if they are to have any chance of being crowned champions.

But Pep Guardiola's City will be aiming to open up a surely unassailable 17-point gap over United with a win. The rivalry has been weighted throughout Guardiola's tenure, with City finishing above United in the Premier League every season since he took the reins in 2016-17 and winning six major honours to the Red Devils' two.

Key fact:

Manchester City have lost three of their last five home league games against Manchester United, including a 1-2 defeat last season. But they have not lost consecutive home league games in the derby since April 2010.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: Premier League's Manchester derby match between Manchester City and Manchester United

Date: March 7 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 22:00 IST/ 16.30 GMT/ 11.30 ET

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

TV Channels: Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Bangla.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Subscription required)

In the UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League. Live streaming on Sky Sports app.

Likely XIs:

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Sterling, Bernardo.

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine