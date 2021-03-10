Man City Vs Gladbach Second Leg In Champions League Moved To Budapest

Manchester City will play Borussia Monchengladbach in Budapest when their Champions League last-16 tie concludes. (More Football News)

The second leg on March 16 was due to take place in England but a change in coronavirus regulations in Germany means Gladbach will be unable to travel there.

Budapest also hosted the first leg of the tie, which was designated as the Gladbach home game, due to COVID-19 complications.

City won 2-0 at the Puskas Arena courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus, making them strong favourites to reach the quarter-finals next week.

"UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest," read a statement from UEFA on Wednesday.

"The date of the match (March 16, 2021) and the kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.



"UEFA would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for its assistance and agreeing to stage the match."

City added: "Changes to the German COVID-19 regulations mean that the visitors are unable to travel to the UK to play the return leg in Manchester as originally planned."

