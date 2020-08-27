Major League Baseball May Take Cricket's Help To Spread Footprint In India

If it’s all about a bat, ball and pitching it right, how can baseball be far behind in India! (More Sports News)

Major League Baseball, one of USA’s favourite sport, is slowly spreading its wings in India and recently celebrated its first anniversary in July, when the lockdown derailed its home run.

In no tearing hurry to establish an American sport in India, MLS has long-term plans and wishes to ride the popularity of Bollywood and cricket’s superstars at an “appropriate” juncture.

Speaking to Outlook, Jim Small, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president, international, said that baseball and cricket had “many crossovers” but to understand the fundamentals of a fiercely professional game, that wins some of the largest global broadcast fees, “will be a difficult one.”

Jim Small (left), Major League Baseball’s senior vice president, during an event

Small says India is unique and therefore needs an ecosystem that wins “social permission” to grow.

“India is not like any other place in the world. It will be disrespectful if we tried to replicate the US way or the Chinese way here. Our aim is to make MLB an Indian sport and establish multiple social connects for kids to learn and play,” said Small.

MLB has already taken baby but effective steps in India. Till the lockdown forced a break in the development plans, MLB claims to have reached out to over 30,000 children in the age-group of 8-14 years through 320 workshops in schools across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru as a part of its First Pitch Program.

“The idea is not to work in specific markets but run programmes nationally. We wish to work with the states and the education departments so that we can reach the schools, our focus area,” said Small, adding that north-east India, that has a natural affinity for Westernised sport, will get attention.

“I believe there is a strong baseball population in Manipur. They were inspired by US Airmen who were based in Manipur during World War II,” Small said.

Apart from spreading baseball through coaching programmes, MLB wants to explore the online gaming platforms route to expand its market. Cricket across the world is riding fantasy sports platforms to grow and MLB could do the same.

"We could work together with the BCCI and give them a value proposition in the United States. When India goes to play cricket in the US, they play in baseball stadiums. So there can be synergy," Small explained.

The top MLB official said it was important to work with the national baseball federation of India and to build a strong national team was a priority.

“Why not have a India vs Pakistan or India vs China in baseball. To represent the country is a major attraction and we will like an Indian team participate in global tournaments,” said Small.

While MLB will fund most developmental work in the initial years, Small said it would look at a “mix” model to grow and sustain the game since MLB can’t be an “eternal sponsor.”

“We know it will take some time to grow the numbers in India but once we have them, local sponsors who have kids in their mind and an attitude to change lives through sports will be our ideal partners,” said Small.

China have been a major market for MLB. The game has grown and attracted a lot of local sponsorship. “Rather than a Coca-Cola coming and trying to buy everything off, local sponsors work better,” said Small.

With education-technology platforms among the biggest spenders in Indian sports, MLB should have options but as Small reckons, “growing baseball through a robust ecosystem will be top priority.”

