Liverpool's Andy Robertson To Miss English Premier League Opener Due To 'Ligament Damage'

August 10, 2021
Liverpool take on Norwich in their Premier League opening game

Associated Press (AP) 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:00 am
Liverpool's left back Andy Robertson will miss the opening match of Premier League.
Courtesy: Twitter
Liverpool left back Andy Robertson said his injury is “nothing too major” though ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the team's opening Premier League game at Norwich. (More Football News)

The Scotland international had to be helped off the field in Sunday's friendly match with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement on Saturday.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there's some ligament damage which will need to mend,” Robertson wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his first season for the Reds, will make his first league start at Carrow Road. (AP) 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Associated Press (AP)

