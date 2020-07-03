Liverpool Had No Beers In Their Blood: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Liverpool had "no beers in their blood" after Manchester City crushed the newly crowned Premier League champions 4-0 on Thursday.

Liverpool, playing their first game since their title win was confirmed last week, were a shadow of the side that has dominated the top flight this season.

They fell behind to Kevin De Bruyne's 25th-minute penalty before clinical strikes from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden and an own goal by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sealed a punishing defeat.

Guardiola dismissed suggestions Liverpool's celebrations since their title win were behind their collapse at the Etihad Stadium, insisting his side beat a team that was fully committed.

"They drank a lot of beers this week, but they arrived here with no beers in their blood which is why I give us a lot of credit," he told Sky Sports.

"I saw how focused they [Liverpool] were. They did not even say thank you because they were focused.

"We beat the champions, an extraordinary team. We are brave to play, they are brave to play.

"I like my team every single game. We tried to play football and take risks. We had the courage to play in the small spaces."