Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

Namibia’s win over Ireland in Round 1 to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage wasn’t a fluke. Instead, it was a result of hard work, determination and a lot of belief. Namibia’s qualification has already left an impact back home and the Gerhard Erasmus’ side would look to build on the momentum when they face Scotland on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

LIVE BLOG | PREVIEW | NEWS

Things won’t be easy for Namibia in Super 12 as they are set to face the full member nations in the upcoming weeks. The Scotland vs Namibia encounter will be live telecast and live-streamed from 7:30 PM IST.

The Scotland vs Namibia match will be live telecast on Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

The live streaming of the Scotland vs Namibia match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Available on digital smartphones and smart TVs.

Meanwhile, Scotland are coming into this match after suffering humiliation by Afghanistan on Monday when they were bowled out for just 60 while chasing 191. The Scots turned the heads when they stunned Bangladesh on the opening day and were on a three-match winning streak in the tournament before the collapse happened against the Afghans.

For Namibia, former South African all-rounder David Wiese and captain Erasmus have been the star performers along with others while Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland have a lot of work to do. They will bank on the likes of Richie Berrington, George Munsey and Matthew Cross for runs.