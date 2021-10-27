Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

Namibia enjoy a 2-0 head-to-head record against Scotland. Get here details of live streaming of SCO vs NAM.

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details
Namibian players celebrate the dismissal of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien during their T20 World Cup first round match in Sharjah on Oct. 22, 2021. Get details of live streaming of Namibia vs Scotland here. | AP

Trending

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T19:30:09+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 7:30 pm

Namibia’s win over Ireland in Round 1 to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage wasn’t a fluke. Instead, it was a result of hard work, determination and a lot of belief. Namibia’s qualification has already left an impact back home and the Gerhard Erasmus’ side would look to build on the momentum when they face Scotland on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

LIVE BLOGPREVIEW | NEWS

 Things won’t be easy for Namibia in Super 12 as they are set to face the full member nations in the upcoming weeks. The Scotland vs Namibia encounter will be live telecast and live-streamed from 7:30 PM IST.

 The Scotland vs Namibia match will be live telecast on Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

The live streaming of the Scotland vs Namibia match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Available on digital smartphones and smart TVs.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

 Meanwhile, Scotland are coming into this match after suffering humiliation by Afghanistan on Monday when they were bowled out for just 60 while chasing 191. The Scots turned the heads when they stunned Bangladesh on the opening day and were on a three-match winning streak in the tournament before the collapse happened against the Afghans.

 For Namibia, former South African all-rounder David Wiese and captain Erasmus have been the star performers along with others while Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland have a lot of work to do. They will bank on the likes of Richie Berrington, George Munsey and Matthew Cross for runs.

Tags

Koushik Paul Abu Dhabi Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia national cricket team Scotland national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Having Stable Base On Slow Wickets Is Important, Says David Warner

T20 World Cup: Having Stable Base On Slow Wickets Is Important, Says David Warner

BAN Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Two Changes For Both Teams In A Must-Win Game

ENG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: Title Favourites England Await First Major Test Against Arch-Rivals Australia

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: All Eyes on Quinton de Kock As South Africa Take On Inconsistent Sri Lanka

Chess: Mixed Luck For Indian Players In Grand Swiss Tournament

Diego Maradona's Biopic Series Premieres At Argentinos Juniors Stadium

What If Gary Sobers, Viv Richards, Michael Holding Played T20 World Cup or IPL? Ian Bishop On West Indian Flair

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Storms Into Quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag Enters Third Round

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

Advertisement

More from Sports

DDCA Elections: Rohan Jaitley Retains Top Post; Siddharth Verma Becomes Secretary

DDCA Elections: Rohan Jaitley Retains Top Post; Siddharth Verma Becomes Secretary

AFG Vs PAK: Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Maintain Decorum Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash Vs Pakistan

AFG Vs PAK: Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Maintain Decorum Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash Vs Pakistan

Serie A: Lorenzo Insigne Nets Twice As Napoli Beat Bologna 3-0 To Go Atop

Serie A: Lorenzo Insigne Nets Twice As Napoli Beat Bologna 3-0 To Go Atop

La Liga: Real Sociedad Regain Lead With Win Over Celta Vigo; Atletico Madrid Held By Levante

La Liga: Real Sociedad Regain Lead With Win Over Celta Vigo; Atletico Madrid Held By Levante

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Preetha Nair / Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

BAN Vs WI, Live, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl

BAN Vs WI, Live, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl

Priya Nagi / Follow live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs West Indies here. They are winless after two matches each in T20 World Cup 2021.

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Outlook Web Desk / According to police, the FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity).

Advertisement