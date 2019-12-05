Live Streaming Of Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters: Where To See Live ISL Football Match

Currently in the lower half of the 2019-20 Indian Super League table, Mumbai City host Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena on December 5, 7:30 PM IST.

It is good news for the home side's head coach Jorge Costa due to the return of Rowllin Borges and Modou Sougou, although Mato Grgic is still out of action. Meanwhile, Eelco Schattorie will have to leave out Mario Arques from the Kerala Blasters roster due to injury, alongwith Rahul KP and Mouhamadou Moustapha.

Speaking about the club's poor run of form during the pre-match press conference, Costa said, "It is always a problem when you play well, but lose points due to individual mistakes. But, the good thing is that we are playing good. We are playing as a team and are fighting. We have a lot of quality in our game. But then, the small mistakes…the small mistakes are taking away some important points."

Kerala Blasters have had a poor display this season in the goalscoring department. "In football, the striker and the supply line is very important. In that sense, it has not been in the way it should be, particularly because of the injury to Mario (Arques). Sometimes, that happens and you have to work around it. But, the goals are the most important," said Schattorie.

When is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters?

Indian Super League 2019-20's Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters fixture takes place at the Mumbai Football Arena, on 7:30 PM IST, December 5.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters?

Star Sports will broadcast Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.