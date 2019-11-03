Live Streaming Of Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC: Where To See Live Football Match

Jamshedpur FC will be gunning for glory against defending champions Bengaluru FC in their 2019-20 Indian Super League fixture, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on November 3.

The Men of Steel will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of home wins. This campaign, the hosts have won both their fixtures.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are still searching for their first win of the campaign, after drawing both their matches.

Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo stated that their upcoming opponents would be a big test. "Playing against the defending champions is a big test. They are a very good team. It will be a mistake to see the table and judge Bengaluru. (But) we have been doing well so we have a chance to win. The important thing is to focus on your own team and your own strategies," he said during the pre-match press conference.

The visiting coach, Carles Cuadrat feels that his side are mentally ready to grab their first win. "A lot of positive things to take away from the Goa game. I am proud of the way we played. Coro did not get any chance. My defenders read the situation well and stopped them from scoring. We have lost four points but now we have to be mentally stronger than ever. We will come out stronger against Jamshedpur," he said.

