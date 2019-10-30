Live Streaming Of ISL Match Between Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK: Where To See Live Football Match

Still searching for their first win of the season, Chennaiyin FC host ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on October 30, in an Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture.

The Marina Machans have a fully-fit squad with Germanpreet Singh back to the roster.

The visitors will still be without Jobby Justin, who is out due to suspension, but otherwise have a fully-fit squad.

Speaking about his side's lack of goals, Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory said during the pre-match press conference, "In the last game, we had chances to score, we should’ve scored a goal or two in the first 15 minutes. The keeper made an outstanding save of Rafael (Crivellaro) and even in the dying minutes of the game, we came close. I’m happy with the fact that we’re creating chances and that is what is most important for me."

Speaking about this team, Antonio Lopez Habas said, "Physically, we are about 75-80% there. We have been playing well and I am happy with the performances of the team so far. I think the precision and the effort from the players has been fantastic."

When Is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK?

Indian Super League 2019-20's Chennaiyin Vs ATK will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on October 30, 7:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin Vs ATK?

Outlook will be providing the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK HERE.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin Vs ATK?

Star Sports will broadcast Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.