Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians -- Where To See Live Cricket

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders begin their IPL 2020 campaign in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening. KKR start versus defending champions Mumbai Indians, who lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19. Live streaming of KKR vs MI will be available online and on live TV.

Live coverage of the KKR vs MI will also happen in https://www.outlookindia.com/sports/cricket

Live streaming of the KKR vs MI match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar.

You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

The KKR vs MI live match will also be available on STAR Sports channels. It will be available on HD platforms as well.

Apart from English and Hindi feeds, you can choose live commentary in several vernacular languages.

PREVIEW