Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu In Action As Kidambi Srikanth Faces HS Prannoy

Check Day 4 schedule and live streaming details of BWF Indonesia Masters badminton tournament. Three Indians will be in action in Bali, Indonesia.

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu In Action As Kidambi Srikanth Faces HS Prannoy
PV Sindhu meets Neslihan Yigit of Turkey for a place in the semi-finals. Watch the match live. | File Photo

Trending

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu In Action As Kidambi Srikanth Faces HS Prannoy
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T23:39:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:39 pm

A quarter-final show-down between Indian compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, will be the Day 4 highlight of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Bali, Indonesia Friday. (More Badminton News)

Both Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy registered similar come-from-behind wins in their respective men's singles matches against higher-ranked opponents. But young Lakshya Sen suffered a straight games (13-21,19-21) defeat against top-ranked Kento Momota of Japan.

Srikanth defeated sixth-seeded Jonathan Christie of Indonesia 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 while Prannoy stunned second-seeded Victor Axelsen of Denmark 12-21, 21-19, 21-16.

The Kidambi Srikanth vs HS Prannoy clash on court 2 is tentatively scheduled to start at
2:05 PM IST. The first match on court 2, between Momota and Rasmus Gemke of Denmark, is scheduled to start at 1:15 PM IST. It will be followed by four matches before the clash of the Indians.

In the women's singles, third-seeded PV Sindhu fought back to beat Clara Azurmendi of Spain 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 on Thursday. The Indian shuttler will clash with Neslihan Yigit of Turkey for a place in the semi-finals. Their match on court 3 is tentatively scheduled to start at 2:10 PM IST.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Both the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3. The Indonesia Masters live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. All the matches are being played at Bali International Convention Center in Nusa Dua.

Indian challenge in mixed doubles ended on Thursday with the exit of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy, who lost a hard-fought battle against Thai pair of Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in three games, 15-21, 23-21, 18-21.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy also crashed out of the tournament after losing to third seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau P.V. Sindhu H.S. Prannoy Srikanth Kidambi Bali Indonesia Badminton Live streaming Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BCCI Offered Me India Head Coach's Job: Ricky Ponting

BCCI Offered Me India Head Coach's Job: Ricky Ponting

Kim Kardashian Helps Afghanistan Women Football Players Fly To United Kingdom

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2021 Series: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Series Live

Barcelona Vs Espanyol: Xavi Gets Ready For First Barca Game As Coach

ISL 2021-22: Indian Super League Season Begins With ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

Where Is Peng Shuai? China Silent On Missing Tennis Star Despite Global Pressure

Novy Kapadia, Iconic Sports Journalist, Dies After Prolonged Illness

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh, Pakistan Renew Bitter Cricket Rivalry With T20 Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Live

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Live

England Cricketer Apologises To Cheteshwar Pujara After Azeem Rafiq's Racism Revelations

England Cricketer Apologises To Cheteshwar Pujara After Azeem Rafiq's Racism Revelations

BAN vs PAK 2021: Pakistan Flag Hoisting Controversy In Stadium Spices Up T20 Series In Bangladesh

BAN vs PAK 2021: Pakistan Flag Hoisting Controversy In Stadium Spices Up T20 Series In Bangladesh

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Tamil Nadu Beat Kerala To Enter Semis Of National T20 Competition

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Tamil Nadu Beat Kerala To Enter Semis Of National T20 Competition

Read More from Outlook

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Jayanta Oinam / Many Bangladeshis took the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement