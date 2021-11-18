Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu In Action As Kidambi Srikanth Faces HS Prannoy

A quarter-final show-down between Indian compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, will be the Day 4 highlight of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Bali, Indonesia Friday. (More Badminton News)

Both Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy registered similar come-from-behind wins in their respective men's singles matches against higher-ranked opponents. But young Lakshya Sen suffered a straight games (13-21,19-21) defeat against top-ranked Kento Momota of Japan.

Srikanth defeated sixth-seeded Jonathan Christie of Indonesia 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 while Prannoy stunned second-seeded Victor Axelsen of Denmark 12-21, 21-19, 21-16.

The Kidambi Srikanth vs HS Prannoy clash on court 2 is tentatively scheduled to start at

2:05 PM IST. The first match on court 2, between Momota and Rasmus Gemke of Denmark, is scheduled to start at 1:15 PM IST. It will be followed by four matches before the clash of the Indians.

In the women's singles, third-seeded PV Sindhu fought back to beat Clara Azurmendi of Spain 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 on Thursday. The Indian shuttler will clash with Neslihan Yigit of Turkey for a place in the semi-finals. Their match on court 3 is tentatively scheduled to start at 2:10 PM IST.

Both the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3. The Indonesia Masters live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. All the matches are being played at Bali International Convention Center in Nusa Dua.

Indian challenge in mixed doubles ended on Thursday with the exit of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy, who lost a hard-fought battle against Thai pair of Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in three games, 15-21, 23-21, 18-21.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy also crashed out of the tournament after losing to third seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.