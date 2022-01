Live Streaming Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: When And Where To Junior Cricket WC

The 14th edition of cricket's junior global tournament, the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, starts January 14 with a clash between hosts West Indies and Australia at Providence Stadium, Guyana. 14 more teams will take part in the tournament. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh are the defending champions. India are the most successful side, having won it four times in seven finals. After losing two of the three finals, to the West Indies in 2016 and to Bangladesh in 2020, in the last three editions, India will hope to lift the trophy in the Caribbean. Yash Dhull is leading the team.

The tournament, over the years, has seen many future stars have their first brush with fame. The likes of Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, etc. have announced their arrivals in these tournaments.

48 matches will be played across 10 venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago. The final is scheduled to be played on February 5 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

How To Watch

The ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Yupp

Australia: Fox Sports 501 and 503; Kayo, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW

Bangladesh: GTV; Rabbithole

Caribbean: ESPN and ESPN2 Caribbean; ESPN app

Pakistan: PTV sports, A sports, ARY Zindagi; PTV app, ARY app

UK: Sky Cricket; SkyGo

USA: Willow TV and Sling; ESPN+

Groups

Group A: Bangladesh, Canada, England, UAE

Group B: India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea

Group D: Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies.

New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home. They are replaced by Scotland.

Fixtures

14 January: West Indies vs Australia at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; Sri Lanka vs Scotland at Everest Cricket Club, Guyana;

15 January: Canada vs UAE at Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis; India vs South Africa at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; Ireland vs Uganda at Everest Cricket Club, Guyana; Pakistan vs PNG at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago;

16 January: Bangladesh vs England at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis; Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago;

17 January: West Indies vs Scotland at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis; Australia vs Sri Lanka at Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis;

18 January: England vs Canada at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis; South Africa vs Uganda at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago; Afghanistan vs PNG at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago;

19 January: Australia vs Scotland at Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis; India vs Ireland at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago;

20 January: England vs UAE at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis; Bangladesh vs Canada at Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis; Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago; Zimbabwe vs PNG at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago;

21 January: West Indies vs Sri Lanka at Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis; South Africa vs Ireland at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago;

22 January: Bangladesh vs UAE at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis; India vs Uganda at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago; Pakistan vs Zimbabwe at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago;

Plate and Super League fixtures to take place between 25 January and 4 February.

Squads

Afghanistan: Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani and Younis.

Australia: Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

Travelling Reserves: Liam Blackford, Liam Doddrell, Joel Davies, Sam Rahaley, Aubrey Stockdale.

Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan (c), Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon.

Travelling Reserves: Ahosun Habib Leon, Jishan Alam.

Canada: Mihir Patel (c), Anoop Chima, Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gavin Niblock, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Kairav Sharma, Mohit Prashar, Parmveer Kharoud, Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Siddh Lad, Yasir Mahmood.

Non-travelling Reserves: Ayush Singh, Eran Maliduwapathirana, Ramanvir Dhaliwal, Yash Mondkar.

England: Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Travelling Reserves: Josh Baker, Ben Cliff.

India: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.

Ireland: Tim Tector (c), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson.

Travelling Reserve: Robbie Millar.

Non-travelling Reserves: Ryan Hunter, Ewan Wilson.

Pakistan: Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan,Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Travelling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Zeeshan.

Papua New Guinea: Barnabas Maha (c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko.

Non-travelling Reserves: Vele Kariko, Gata Mika, Api Ila.

Scotland: Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Olly Davidson, Sam Elstone, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Tom Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear.

South Africa: George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Travelling Reserves: Hardus Coetzer, Ronan Hermann, Caleb Seleka.

Uganda: Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail, Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

West Indies: Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne.

Reserves: Anderson Amurdan, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Kevin Wickham.

Zimbabwe: Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

Non-travelling Reserves: Aishah Chibanda, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg, Tanaka Zvaita.

Sri Lanka: Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage, Abhisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sadeesh Jayawardena.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani.