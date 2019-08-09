Live Streaming Of English Premier League - Where To See Live Football Action On TV, Online

Live action on television and live streaming on digital platforms will help football fans across the world savour all the action from the 2019-20 English Premier League (EPL), starting ( ). The Premier League starts with last season's runners-up and UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool taking on Norwich City at Anfield, Liverpool from 12:30 AM IST. (FOOTBALL NEWS)



The opening week will feature the following games (all timings in IST) -



: Liverpool vs Norwich City (12:30 am); West Ham United vs Manchester City (5 pm); Crystal Palace vs Everton (7:30 pm); Burnley vs Southampton (7:30 pm) Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion (7:30 pm); AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United (7:30 pm); Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (10:00 pm).



: Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (6:30 pm); Newcastle United vs Arsenal (6:30 pm); Manchester United vs Chelsea (9 pm).



Watch Premier League live streaming on HOTSTAR and catch the latest action live from the Premier League all in one place.



Where can you watch Premier League 2019/20 TV telecast?



--> You can watch Premier League 2019/20 TV telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD.



Where can you find the live streaming of Premier League 2019/20?



--> You can watch Premier League 2019/20 live streaming on Hotstar. You can also follow the updates at OutlookIndia.com