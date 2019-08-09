Live action on television and live streaming on digital platforms will help football fans across the world savour all the action from the 2019-20 English Premier League (EPL), starting August 10 (Saturday). The Premier League starts with last season's runners-up and UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool taking on Norwich City at Anfield, Liverpool from 12:30 AM IST. (FOOTBALL NEWS)
The opening week will feature the following games (all timings in IST) -
Saturday, August 10: Liverpool vs Norwich City (12:30 am); West Ham United vs Manchester City (5 pm); Crystal Palace vs Everton (7:30 pm); Burnley vs Southampton (7:30 pm) Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion (7:30 pm); AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United (7:30 pm); Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (10:00 pm).
Sunday, August 11: Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (6:30 pm); Newcastle United vs Arsenal (6:30 pm); Manchester United vs Chelsea (9 pm).
Watch Premier League live streaming on HOTSTAR and catch the latest action live from the Premier League all in one place.
Where can you watch Premier League 2019/20 TV telecast?
--> You can watch Premier League 2019/20 TV telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD.
Where can you find the live streaming of Premier League 2019/20?
--> You can watch Premier League 2019/20 live streaming on Hotstar. You can also follow the updates at OutlookIndia.com
Live Streaming Of English Premier League - Where To See Live Football Action On TV, Online
The 2019-20 season of the English Premier League starts on Saturday (August 10). STAR Sports and Hotstar will be bringing all the action live on TV and online (web and mobile), respectively, to fans across India.
Live action on television and live streaming on digital platforms will help football fans across the world savour all the action from the 2019-20 English Premier League (EPL), starting August 10 (Saturday). The Premier League starts with last season's runners-up and UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool taking on Norwich City at Anfield, Liverpool from 12:30 AM IST. (FOOTBALL NEWS)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Abrogation Of Article 370 In Jammu & Kashmir: 5 Big Questions Confronting Modi Govt
- 'Time For Pakistan To Accept Reality,' Says MEA After Abrogation Of Article 370
- 22 Dead As Rain Lashes Kerala, State Seeks Army, IAF Help
- By Destroying J&K, The Gulf Between 'This Part' And 'That Part' Of India Has Only Widened: Yashwant Sinha
- National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Share Best Actor Award
- The Little Sleep I Get Is Filled With Nightmares About Home: Kashmiri Living In Delhi On J&K
- UAPA A Tool Of Repression, The Amendment Just Makes It Worse
- 'Kashmir Is Tense. Let's Have Tea. This Could Be The Last Time We Are Together'
- Govinda Does Not Deserve The Lampoon Over Avatar Claims
- For All Practical Purposes, BJD Is Now A Part Of NDA
- After India's Chandrayaan-2, Time To See What Other Countries Are Planning On Space Front
- BCCI Agrees To Come Under NADA Ambit, Becomes National Sports Federation
- After Samjhauta, Pakistan To Stop Thar Express Over Abrogation of Article 370
- Restrictions In Kashmir Eased For Friday Prayers, Prohibitory Orders Withdrawn In Jammu
- DMK's Kathir Anand Wins Vellore Lok Sabha Seat
- Ayodhya Land Case: Lawyer Objects 5-Day Hearing, Says It 'Can't Be Rushed Through'
- Maharashtra: 30 Killed In Floods, 2 Lakh Evacuated To Safer Locations
- Tamil Nadu's Tourist Destination 'Avalanche' Sets Record, Gets 82 cm Rain In 24 Hours
- Rafael Nadal Passes Roger Federer For Most ATP 1000 Wins
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- HIGHLIGHTS | PM Modi's Addresses To Nation: J&K Will Continue To Have CM, MLAs And Assembly
- West Indies vs India, 1st ODI, Providence Stadium, Guyana, Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain And Wet Outfield
- Opinion: Scrapping Article 370 Is Nothing But Road To Self-Destruction For India
- 'BJP Has Ruined Kashmir,' Says Ghulam Nabi Azad After Being Stopped At Srinagar Airport
- Opinion: Scrapping Article 370 Is Nothing But Road To Self-Destruction For India
- Situation In Jammu and Kashmir Similar To Concentration Camp: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- 'Has Muscular Nationalism Resolved Any Conflict In World?' Congress' P Chidambaram Asks Centre
- Pakistan Expels Indian Envoy, Suspends Bilateral Trade Over Kashmir: Government