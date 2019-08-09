Live Streaming Of English Premier League - Where To See Live Football Action On TV, Online

﻿
The 2019-20 season of the English Premier League starts on Saturday (August 10). STAR Sports and Hotstar will be bringing all the action live on TV and online (web and mobile), respectively, to fans across India.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
Liverpool begin their Premier League season at home against Norwich City on Saturday.
Live action on television and live streaming on digital platforms will help football fans across the world savour all the action from the 2019-20 English Premier League (EPL), starting August 10 (Saturday). The Premier League starts with last season's runners-up and UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool taking on Norwich City at Anfield, Liverpool from 12:30 AM IST. (FOOTBALL NEWS)

The opening week will feature the following games (all timings in IST) - 

Saturday, August 10: Liverpool vs Norwich City (12:30 am); West Ham United vs Manchester City (5 pm); Crystal Palace vs Everton (7:30 pm); Burnley vs Southampton (7:30 pm) Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion (7:30 pm); AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United (7:30 pm); Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (10:00 pm).

Sunday, August 11: Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (6:30 pm); Newcastle United vs Arsenal (6:30 pm); Manchester United vs Chelsea (9 pm).

Watch Premier League live streaming on HOTSTAR and catch the latest action live from the Premier League all in one place.

Where can you watch Premier League 2019/20 TV telecast?

--> You can watch Premier League 2019/20 TV telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD.

Where can you find the live streaming of Premier League 2019/20?

--> You can watch Premier League 2019/20 live streaming on Hotstar. You can also follow the updates at OutlookIndia.com

Football English Premier League (EPL)
Next Story : Durand Cup: Indian Air Force Shock TRAU FC 1-0
