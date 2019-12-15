Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City: Where To See Live ISL Football Match?

Currently unbeaten in their last seven matches, Bengaluru FC will aim to continue their run against Mumbai Cit in the 2019-20 Indian Super League, on December 15.

(Football News)

Ahead of the match, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat said, "I think Mumbai have a few new players, but the soul of the team is the same. I trust my players and my team to do a good job. We have made it tough for teams to score against us, and we aren’t a good opponent to play against."

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Jorge Costa said, "It's true that in the last games we did not lose but we did not win. We performed enough to win the games so tomorrow we need to continue like this with quality and a little bit of luck."

When is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City?

Indian Super League 2019-20's Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City fixture takes place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, on 7:30 PM IST, December 15.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City?

Star Sports will broadcast Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.