Live Cricket Scores, Ball By Ball Commentary, Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai

Former champions Chennai Super Kings need to shift gears in IPL 2020 and that could start with the South Indian derby in Dubai on Saturday. Both CSK and RCB are coming off defeats and occupy mid-table positions. Both MS Dhoni's CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB will be desperate for two full points at this stage and batting could take centrestage. Shane Watson is back to his striking best and Faf du Plessis has been CSK most consistent man up the order. Dhoni has floated up and down the order but it's hightime that Kedar Jadhav justifies the faith CSK has shown in him. RCB's bowling attack has centred around Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini has looked good with his pace. RCB will look will bank on their batting for sure. Sans Aaron Finch, all three top order batsmen -- Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli and AB de Villiers have looked solid. It will be interesting to see how CSK leg-spinner Karn Sharma and young pacers Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar handle the RCB batting giants. Get here live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of CSK vs RCB here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

