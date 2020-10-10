Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020: It's MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli In Dubai

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore feature in a mid-table joust in IPL 2020 on Saturday. Both CSK and RCB are yet to play their perfect game and this Southern India derby in Dubai promises to be a tight contest. Both teams have quality top order batsmen so bowling and fielding will make the difference. Shane Watson's return to form has come as good news for Chennai Super Kings. Faf du Plessis has proved to be the team's chief run-getter but the failure of the middle order, especially Kedar Jadhav, has hurt CSK. MS Dhoni has floated down the batting order and that's the sign that CSK are yet to settle down as a batting unit. RCB looked better on that count. Devdutta Padikkal has given Bangalore good starts but Aaron Finch has not scored. Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have done the bulk of the scoring with Shivam Dube chipping in with cameos. Chris Morris could play his first game for RCB on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal has been Bangalore's bowling lynchpin and his four overs will be crucial. For CSK, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur must make early inroads to contain the RCB top order. Get live crickets cores of CSK vs RCB here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

