Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Antigua: Windies Eye Big Lead

West Indies will be looking to secure a big lead on Day 3 against Sri Lanka. Yesterday, West Indies recovered from 172/7 to end Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka 268/8 in 101 overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Rahkeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach were unbeaten on 60 off 79 and 4 off 12 respectively as the hosts took a crucial 99-run lead. Earlier in the day, Suranga Lakmal claimed a fifer as none of the top-order batsmen managed to get big scores. Dushmantha Chameera got a couple while Lasith Embuldeniya had one. John Campbell (42), Kyle Mayers (45) and Joshua Da Silva (46) all got the starts but failed to convert. Catch Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of the first Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here:

