Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Antigua: Windies Eye Big Lead

March 23, 2021
Poshan
Catch Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of the first Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here

Outlook Web Bureau 23 March 2021
Having lost both T20Is and ODIs, Sri Lanka led by Dimuth Karunaratne now face another massive task in the Test series against Composite: Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies.
2021-03-23T19:41:40+05:30

West Indies will be looking to secure a big lead on Day 3 against Sri Lanka. Yesterday, West Indies recovered from 172/7 to end Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka 268/8 in 101 overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Rahkeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach were unbeaten on 60 off 79 and 4 off 12 respectively as the hosts took a crucial 99-run lead. Earlier in the day, Suranga Lakmal claimed a fifer as none of the top-order batsmen managed to get big scores. Dushmantha Chameera got a couple while Lasith Embuldeniya had one. John Campbell (42), Kyle Mayers (45) and Joshua Da Silva (46) all got the starts but failed to convert. Catch Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of the first Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here:

Live Scorecard | Day 2 Report | Cricket News

Outlook Web Bureau Antigua West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket Live Blog Live Score Sports

