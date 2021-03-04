India vs England, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test, Day 1, Narendra Modi Stadium: Turner Awaits IND, ENG

Can England spoil India's party at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera? Although Virat Kohli has underplayed the significance of a World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in June, India will still like to qualify as the No. 1 Test-playing nation in the world. A draw against a spin-embattled England cricket team will suffice for Kohli's men who have been emphatic in their last two Test wins -- by 317 runs in Chennai and by 10 wickets at Motera. Should England score a win and end the series 2-2, Australia will leapfrog India into the WTC final. India have never lost two Test matches in a home series since 2012 and given the quality of the two sides on show, the conditions in Ahmedabad will help the home side. The third Test, played with pink balls, ended in two days. There has been a lot of talk on the pitch and the colour of the ball but Kohli has put all this down to a lack of skills, nothing else. With the red ball returning, the wicket is unlikely to behave any differently and England will be tempted to play a second spinner, Dom Bess. The 23-year-old Somerset off-spinner has been a lucky charm for England. He has taken 17 wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka and the first versus India in Chennai, all of which ended in victories for Joe Root's team. India will be minus Jasprit Bumrah and a fit-again Umesh Yadav, who is four wickets shy of a 100 Test wickets at home is in the frame. Follow live cricket scores of India vs England, fourth Test, day 1 here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)





8:51 AM IST: Meanwhile, here's what has happened in the build-up. England are fighting some illness in the camp but skipper Joe Root has assured that all players are fine and available for selection. Read details here



8:40 AM IST: WELCOME ! to the live coverage and updates of the 4th Test match from Motera. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.

